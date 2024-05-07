Lyle Edmond “Ed” McPeak, 84, of Radford passed away on Thursday May 2, 2024.

Ed was born on February 20, 1940, in Radford, Virginia to Nellie Myers McPeak and Clifton Rudolph McPeak. Ed loved his wife Kathy, his family and the many Doberman Pinchers that were lucky enough to befriend Ed over the years. He was always quick to smile and say hello and to lend a neighbor a helping hand.

Ed was proud to serve his country as a member of the Army National Guard. He was an employee of the United Parcel Service; he began his career at UPS with the opening of the Dublin Virginia Service Center in 1965. He filled many roles while working for UPS until his retirement in 1990. Ed was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed restoring and driving his many Chevrolets.

Ed was proceeded in death by his mother Nellie Myers McPeak, father Clifton Rudolph McPeak and brother Clifton Rudolph McPeak Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Kathy W. McPeak, daughter Kathryn (Ken) Rollins and son Henry “Hank” Crowder. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister-in-law Kay McPeak, two grandchildren, a great-grandchild as well as nieces and cousins.

The family would like to express thanks to the medical staff that showed Ed great care and compassion until the time of his passing and offer sincere thanks to his special caregivers and friends, Sharon Carter and Chris Hatchett.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 10th, 2024, from 1-2 pm at Bower Funeral Chapel in Pulaski, Virginia. The funeral service will begin promptly at 2pm. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski, Virginia.