Miami Picked as Preseason Favorite to Win 2026 ACC Football Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Miami has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference football championship, according to the media’s predicted order of finish following a vote of more than 185 media members credentialed for this year’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Hurricanes received 3,159 points in the annual preseason poll to earn the top spot, followed by SMU (2,794 points), Louisville (2,569) and Clemson (2,520). Georgia Tech rounded out the top five with 2,006 points.
In the media voting, Miami received 165 first-place votes. Clemson received seven first-place votes, followed by SMU with six, Louisville with four, Florida State with three and Georgia Tech with two. Stanford also received a first-place vote.
Virginia (1,981), NC State (1,964), Virginia Tech (1,962), Pitt (1,740) and Duke (1,452) completed the top 10 in one of the closest preseason polls in recent conference history, with just 19 points separating sixth through eighth place.
Florida State (1,439) was picked 11th, followed by California (1,392), Wake Forest (1,103), Syracuse (878), North Carolina (831), Boston College (491) and Stanford (483).
The ACC enters the 2026 season with one of the nation’s deepest and most competitive conferences, as teams begin the league’s transition to a nine-game conference schedule and compete for a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 5, at noon ET on ABC.
2026 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Miami (165)
|3159
|2.
|SMU (6)
|2794
|3.
|Louisville (4)
|2569
|4.
|Clemson (7)
|2520
|5.
|Georgia Tech (2)
|2006
|6.
|Virginia
|1981
|7.
|NC State
|1964
|8.
|Virginia Tech
|1962
|9.
|Pitt
|1740
|10.
|Duke
|1452
|11.
|Florida State (3)
|1439
|12.
|California
|1392
|13.
|Wake Forest
|1103
|14.
|Syracuse
|878
|15.
|North Carolina
|831
|16.
|Boston College
|491
|17.
|Stanford (1)
|483
First-place votes in parentheses
188 media voters