Miami Picked as Preseason Favorite to Win 2026 ACC Football Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Miami has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference football championship, according to the media’s predicted order of finish following a vote of more than 185 media members credentialed for this year’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hurricanes received 3,159 points in the annual preseason poll to earn the top spot, followed by SMU (2,794 points), Louisville (2,569) and Clemson (2,520). Georgia Tech rounded out the top five with 2,006 points.

In the media voting, Miami received 165 first-place votes. Clemson received seven first-place votes, followed by SMU with six, Louisville with four, Florida State with three and Georgia Tech with two. Stanford also received a first-place vote.

Virginia (1,981), NC State (1,964), Virginia Tech (1,962), Pitt (1,740) and Duke (1,452) completed the top 10 in one of the closest preseason polls in recent conference history, with just 19 points separating sixth through eighth place.

Florida State (1,439) was picked 11th, followed by California (1,392), Wake Forest (1,103), Syracuse (878), North Carolina (831), Boston College (491) and Stanford (483).

The ACC enters the 2026 season with one of the nation’s deepest and most competitive conferences, as teams begin the league’s transition to a nine-game conference schedule and compete for a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 5, at noon ET on ABC.

2026 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)

Rank Team Points 1. Miami (165) 3159 2. SMU (6) 2794 3. Louisville (4) 2569 4. Clemson (7) 2520 5. Georgia Tech (2) 2006 6. Virginia 1981 7. NC State 1964 8. Virginia Tech 1962 9. Pitt 1740 10. Duke 1452 11. Florida State (3) 1439 12. California 1392 13. Wake Forest 1103 14. Syracuse 878 15. North Carolina 831 16. Boston College 491 17. Stanford (1) 483

First-place votes in parentheses

188 media voters