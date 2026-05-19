NASCAR Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2027, Landmark Award

Harvick, Burton, Phillips Comprise Hall’s 17th Class

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 19, 2026) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027. The three-person group – the 17th since the inception of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 – consists of Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Larry Phillips. In addition, Lesa France Kennedy was named the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

Members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel met today in an in-person closed session at the Charlotte Convention Center to debate and vote upon the 15 nominees for the induction class of 2027 and the five nominees for the Landmark Award.

The Class of 2027 was determined by votes cast by the Voting Panel, including representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks, media members, manufacturer representatives, competitors (drivers, owners, crew chiefs), recognized industry leaders, a nationwide fan vote conducted through NASCAR.com and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion (Kyle Larson). In all, 50 votes were cast. The accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) presided over the tabulation of the votes.

Harvick received 92% of the Modern Era ballot votes and Burton received 32%. Neil Bonnett finished third, followed by Randy Dorton and Greg Biffle. Larry Phillips received 38% of the Pioneer ballot votes.

Results for the NASCAR.com Fan Vote were Harry Hyde (Pioneer), Greg Biffle and Kevin Harvick (Modern Era).

The two Modern Era inductees came from a group of 10 nominees that included: Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Ray Elder, Ernie Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Randy LaJoie and Jack Sprague.

Nominees for the Pioneer Ballot included: Ray Fox, Harry Hyde, Banjo Matthews, Herb Nab and Larry Phillips.

Nominees for the Landmark Award included Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Les Richter and T. Wayne Robertson.

Ten nominees appeared on the Modern Era ballot, which was selected by the traditional Nominating Committee. The same committee selected the five Landmark Award nominees. The Pioneer ballot, which included five nominees whose careers began in 1966 or earlier, was selected by the Honors Committee.

The Class of 2027 Induction Ceremony is set for Friday, Jan. 22, 2027, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the Induction Ceremony will be available June 10 on NASCARHall.com.