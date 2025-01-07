NRCC Concert Series presents Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers

The music of Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music throughout North Carolina and Virginia for over 40 years. The band originally formed in the late 1960s, with several lineup changes throughout the years. The present band is made up of Donald Clifton, Johnny Joyce, Hersie McMillian, Billy Hawks, Marsha Todd and Doug Joyce. The band cites the Country Gentleman and the Osborne Brothers as some of their musical influences.

The Slate Mountain Ramblers is a family old-time group from Mt. Airy, N.C. The members are Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, Marsha Bowman Todd and Randy Hiatt. The Slate Mountain Ramblers play for dances, shows, family and community gatherings, and benefits. The band has a winning tradition, placing at various fiddlers’ conventions, and the group has traveled as far as Gainsborough, England, to perform.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.