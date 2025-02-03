Patricia Brown Thompson passed through the hall of death at 2:37a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at her home. She was born on April 4, 1944, in New River, Virginia. She was 80 years old. She is the daughter of Flossie Mary Brown and the late James Randolph Brown. “Patricia” was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas C. Thompson; sisters, Tampra Watkins and Vanessa Deheart; brother, Thomas Ferguson; brother-in-law, Arthur Gilliam; sister-in-law, Ann Brown, godson; King Harvey III; and great-granddaughter, Laykin Thompson.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: son, Thomas R. Thompson and daughter-in-law, (Melissa), and daughters, Sherry Thompson-Penn and Sherl C. Johnson; one goddaughter, Leah D. Hall (Rashaun); seven grandchildren (Jessica, Chad, Cory, Ebony, Lauren, Thomas and Rosa); and eight great-grandchildren (Lyrick, Savion, Maddox, Priya, Kylan, Reyna, Ella and Eli).

She also leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Flossie Brown of New River, VA; brothers, Philip Brown of New River, VA, Rev. Montie Brown (Carolyn) of Radford, VA; sister, Bernita Gilliam of Somerset, NJ, brothers-in-law, Leotis Watkins (Faye) of Durham, NC, and Paul Terry Dehart of Greensboro, NC; and sister-in-law, Diane Ferguson of Pulaski, VA.

We, as her children and family, will lovingly always remember her as “Patsy” and her friends as “Pat”. Our mother was sassy; straight to the point, and you knew where you stood with her. She had a way with words, and she never let anyone talk about her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren without them getting a mouthful. She was a loyal member of First Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and a member of the pastor’s aid board. She was a licensed cosmetologist and owned her own business for over 45 years. She also worked at Goody’s, and the Women’s Resource Center. We will miss our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, loved ones, and a special friend, Shirley Harvey.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at First Missionary Baptist Church. The family is requesting for everyone to arrive by 5:45 p.m. Family and friends may also view the service through Zoom