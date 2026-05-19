Pulaski County establishes Work Report Program

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors once again shows its commitment to serving the acute needs of the community and fostering the success of all its citizens through a new, comprehensive, diversion-focused initiative – ‘The Pulaski County Work Report Program.’

Housed within the Office of Prevention and Recovery, the Work Report Program provides a community-based probation option to justice-involved citizens convicted of a non-violent crime. The program’s primary goals are to reduce the tax-payer costs associated with incarceration while providing justice-involved citizens and their families the wrap around services to become successful and contributing participants in our community and its workforce. Participants in the program must obtain and maintain employment, complete community service hours, adhere to probation requirements and participate in any

recommended individual and family services recommended. Participants and their families will receive wrap around supports to help navigate the requirements of the program – exiting the program with employment skills, stable homes, stronger families, and the tools to engage successfully in the community.

“The Work Report Program has the potential to not only save the County a considerable amount of incarceration expense; but moreover, positively shift the trajectory of those who participate as well as meaningfully improve the lives of their families”, stated Jonathan D.

Sweet, County Administrator. “This program is about generational change and setting a new purpose in the lives of individuals. In return, we will have healthier citizens, less recidivism and costs of care, a more productive workforce, and an overall stronger community.”

Steven Erickson, Program Coordinator, joined the Office of Prevention and Recovery as a transfer from New River Community Corrections and Pretrial Services where he served the community as a Probation Officer. Mr. Erickson has over 17+ years of experience working with justice-involved individuals and has shown a strong commitment to Pulaski County in his professional and personal endeavors.

“I am very excited and grateful to be able to help our justice involved individuals reach their potential that otherwise could possibly be overlooked. Having this program that helps them to

be the best family member, friend, neighbor, and employee is life changing! The gap for needing to fill current and future open employment spots, combined with the need for justice involved individuals to get back into the workforce can be narrowed, which is ultimately a win-win situation for Pulaski County.” Says Erickson.

The program will utilize partnerships with the court systems, community mental health agencies, and an ever-growing network of employers equally committed to the success of Pulaski County and its citizens. Services will be conducted out of the Community Collaboration Center Dublin, VA.

“The Work Report Program is a collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of

incarceration”, stated Katie Thompson, Director of the Office of Prevention and Recovery. “The whole-family approach is woven into the philosophy of the Office of Prevention and Recovery and we are excited about the opportunity to use that approach to support this population.”

The Office of Prevention and Recovery was created in Fall of 2024 with a mission to empower citizens to thrive through whole-family support with connections to meaningful opportunities and a community of care and increased prevention – building resilience, lasting healing, and overall well-being for generations. The Office oversees a variety of programs including the Community Collaboration Center and the Pulaski County Work Report Program. With a focus on a collaborative and multi-disciplinary approach, the Office of Prevention and Recovery brings together community partners to improve citizen access to mental health, prevention and recovery services, and multi-generational programs to create a healthy future for all of Pulaski County.