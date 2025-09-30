Pulaski County meetings, closings for October

Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 12 p.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). This Board will maintain recreational, event and entertainment facilities within the County of Pulaski to develop, foster and host sports, events and entertainment activities within and upon the Authority’s facilities and properties in the County.
Monday, October 13, 2025, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Columbus Day & Yorktown Victory Day. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Monday, October 13, 2025, in observance of Columbus Day & Yorktown Victory Day. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Levi Dalton, CZO, Planning/Zoning & GIS Coordinator, Pulaski County, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, ldalton@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, 10:00 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 6:00 p.m. (Contact: Levi Dalton, CZO, Planning/Zoning & GIS Coordinator, Pulaski County, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, ldalton@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Zoning Appeals considers appeals of the Zoning Administrator’s decisions and the interpretation of the County’s Zoning Ordinances.
Monday, October 27, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.