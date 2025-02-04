Randy Lee Davis, age 64, of Newbern went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Lewis-Gale hospital, Salem. Born May 4,1960 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Martha Ann Davis and the late Bobby James Davis of Newbern.

He was a member of Community Christian Church in Newbern. Randy was a dedicated housekeeper at Radford University where he will be remembered for his warm and outgoing personality and always bringing laughter and kindness to those around him.

He is survived by sisters Desmond Lynn Bowman (David) of Newbern, Valerie Ann Goad (Robbie) of Pulaski, Kimberly Dawn Dalton (Billy) of Snowville and honorary brother, Brian Smith. Randy is also survived by nephews and niece Dustin Dalton (Candice) of Childress, Richie Goad (Cierra) and their daughter Lorelai Reeves of Kernersville, NC, Dallas Bowman of Newbern, Lucas Goad of Pulaski and Emily Dalton (Zack) of Pulaski.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Community Christian Church in Newbern officiated by his nephew, Pastor Richie Goad and uncle, Pastor Porter Riner. Randy will be laid to rest with his cherished pet, Rusty in the Newbern Cemetery. The family will receive friends during visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2025, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Seagle Funeral Home in Pulaski.

