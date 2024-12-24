Rebecca “Becky” Bruce Hannabass
Rebecca “Becky” Bruce Hannabass, age 72, a life- long resident of Dublin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Highland Ridge Nursing Home, Dublin.
Born July 8, 1952 in Pulaski, she was the preceded in death by her parents, Everett Ralph Bruce and Frances Sue Nuckols Bruce; husband, Edward “Jay” Jackson Hannabass, Jr.; son, Chad Hoback and a sister, Vickie Parker.
She is survived by
Aunt- Marie Showalter Hale and husband, Archie Hale
Niece- Michelle Henry and husband, Trevor Henry
Nephew- Travis Parker and wife, Megan Parker
Great Niece- Sydney Henry
Great Nephews- Grayson Henry and Sawyer Parker.
Good friend- Nicci Meredith
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Archie Hale officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Bower Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.