Rebecca “Becky” Bruce Hannabass, age 72, a life- long resident of Dublin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Highland Ridge Nursing Home, Dublin.

Born July 8, 1952 in Pulaski, she was the preceded in death by her parents, Everett Ralph Bruce and Frances Sue Nuckols Bruce; husband, Edward “Jay” Jackson Hannabass, Jr.; son, Chad Hoback and a sister, Vickie Parker.

She is survived by

Aunt- Marie Showalter Hale and husband, Archie Hale

Niece- Michelle Henry and husband, Trevor Henry

Nephew- Travis Parker and wife, Megan Parker

Great Niece- Sydney Henry

Great Nephews- Grayson Henry and Sawyer Parker.

Good friend- Nicci Meredith

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Archie Hale officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.