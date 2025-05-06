November 30, 1971 – May 4, 2025

Regina Sexton Ngugi, 53, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 30, 1971, to the late Rev. Lawrence Edward and Florence Sexton.

Regina is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Geoffrey Ngugi; her sisters, Lisa Powers, Michele Pleasant and Tiffany Gilbert; brother, Eric Sexton; along with many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. She is preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and many other loved ones.

She was known as Dena, Boo, Aunt Sissy, and Aunt Dena by her family; and “Red” by her friends. To know her was to love her, her smile would light up the room. She had the biggest heart which showed daily as a wife, daughter, sister, favorite aunt, nurse and friend. She loved her family fiercely and has left a void that cannot be filled. She will be missed deeply by all who had the honor to know her.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Dublin Church of God, 632 East Main Street, Dublin, VA, 24084. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Regina’s family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com