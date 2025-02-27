Roanoke Man To Serve 108 Months For Illegally Possessing Firearm

James Aaron Haburn, 32, was convicted of one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a bench trial in October 2024.

According to court documents and evidence presented at Haburn’s trial, in November 2022 police encountered Haburn during a traffic stop and found him with a stolen Smith & Wesson pistol tucked into his waistband. Additional investigation revealed that Haburn has used the same pistol 34 hours earlier to shoot a man in the back following a confrontation outside of a Roanoke business.

Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee and Anthony Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

The Roanoke City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly McGann prosecuted the case.