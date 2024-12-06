Robert Truman Ficke, age 79, of Pulaski, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024, after complications due to Parkinsons. Robert was born July 24, 1945, in Fort Walton, Florida to Clara Truman Ficke and Herman Jay Ficke. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clark Jay Ficke and special niece Rebecca Clara Young.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years Susan Davidson Ficke, his sons Robert Matthew Ficke (Catherine) of San Diego, CA, David Truman Ficke of Tucson, AZ and grandson Lacas Ficke of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his sisters Judith Truman McDonald of Columbus, Ohio and Patricia Lee Young of Alexandria, Va.

He was a graduate of Emory and Henry in 1967 and received his M.A from Radford University in 1981. He was a science teacher at Pulaski Middle School for 30 years. He also served as a Naval Aviator flying F-4 jets off of air -craft carriers in 1967-1971 during Vietnam.

Bob was an accomplished craftsman handyman, house painter and general Mr. Fix-it guy. He built a log home with matching furniture. He was a cowboy having raised quarter horses and loved the outdoors. He loved animals and leaves behind his cats Toby, Tessa, Callie and Roy.

Services will be private. He will be cremated. In his memory, please donate to the animal shelter or rescue an animal in need.

