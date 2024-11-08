Ruhama Janie Lamie Beckner, age 81 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, November 7, 2024 at her home. Born October 12, 1943 in Tannersville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Harold Lamie & Jessie May Vanhoozier Lamie. She was also preceded in death by her brother Ivan Lamie.

Janie retired from Volvo after 29 years of service.

Janie is survived by her

Husband – Jerry Lee Beckner – Pulaski

Daughter – Suzanne Beckner (Tim) Woodyard – Dublin

Granddaughter – Courtney (Richard) McLawhorn – Springfield, TN

Brothers – Harold Eugene Lamie – Saltville, Clarence Wayne “Pete” (Mabel) Lamie-Bristol, Jerry Thomas Lamie – Pennsylvania

Sister – Leona Carolyn “Tiny” Longenecker – Ohio

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Larry Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery (Pulaski County).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Janie's online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

