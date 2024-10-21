SFC Michael “Cowboy” McCann, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 18, 2024 in Pulaski, Virginia. Michael was first drafted to the United States Army in 1971, but officially enlisted to the United States Army in May of 1974. He served until being honorably discharged in August of 1992. During his time in active duty he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

Michael was born in Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his father Albert McCann and mother Florence McCann. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Francisco-Heberling (Ryan) of Chesterfield, Virginia, his son Peter McCann (Kelly Lyn) of Christiansburg, Virginia, six grandchildren: Katarina McCann, Austin Donivan (Lizzy), Nathanael Francisco, Ella Grace McCann, Haddie McCann, Ava McCann, one great grandson Colton Donivan and his two sisters Kathleen McCann of Ridgefield, Washington and Karen McCann of Pulaski, Virginia.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, where military honors will be provided. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Michael’s name. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700