Two arrested on charges related to child pornography

Following a lengthy investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant on Friday, May 15, 2026, at a residence in Pulaski County.

As a result, 35-year-old Corey Brookman and 32-year-old Kaula Richards, both of Christiansburg were arrested and charged with multiple offenses to production and possession of child pornography, along with gross and reckless care for a child.

Brookman and Richards are being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail with no bond.

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other details regarding the case will be released at this time.

Captain M.E. Hollandsworth

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office