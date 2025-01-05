VDOT: Do not travel in parts of Virginia today into Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — VDOT is advising motorists not to travel in parts of Virginia Sunday afternoon into Monday. Treacherous conditions are expected overnight into Monday morning as snow is predicted to fall at a rate of an inch an hour and accumulation could be as much as 5 to 12-inches in Northern Virginia, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Fredericksburg and parts of Central Virginia. Travel is not recommended through the rest of the commonwealth over the same time frame as a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will also cause hazardous driving conditions. Low temperatures throughout the week are expected to cause re-freeze and additional challenges for removal operations and driving conditions. The intensity of the storm will produce conditions that will require multi-day operations to make roadways passable, which means travelers will not immediately see bare pavement. Snow removal operations will take time, and safety for crews and the traveling public is paramount. Having fewer cars on the road will help to keep everyone safe and allow crews to perform their jobs in a safer and more effective manner. Winter weather has already moved into Virginia and road conditions are deteriorating rapidly. Crews are already treating areas in the western part of the commonwealth. In areas anticipating the incoming storm, crews are staged and ready to begin plowing and treatment operations when conditions warrant. VDOT’S SNOW REMOVAL PRIORITIES VDOT is responsible for snow removal on all state-maintained roads, while all cities and some towns maintain their roads, including Arlington and Henrico counties. VDOT may support cities and towns, if requested. Snow removal priorities are as follows: · The Interstate Highway System and limited-access roadways are VDOT’s first priority. · Primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) and major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and up) with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high-traffic volumes, will be cleared along with interstate and limited-access roadways as resources allow. · Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available. INFORMATION ON ROAD CONDITIONS If travel is absolutely essential, check roadway conditions by using VDOT’s free 511 mobile app, which offers information about road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 511 while in Virginia. For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623). For more about winter weather travel, visit VDOT’s weather page.