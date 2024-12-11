February 11, 1985

December 7, 2024

Vernon “Kyle” Hamblin, 39, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Survivors include his loving parents, Vernon and Carolyn Hamblin; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and John Crowder; niece, Ava; paternal grandfather, Bobby Hamblin; and many other relatives and close friends. Kyle never liked being the center of attention, so per his wishes no services will be held. The family sincerely appreciates your thoughts and prayers and respectfully requests privacy during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers or meals, donations and memorial contributions may be made to Mayberry4Paws (www.mayberry4paws.com).

