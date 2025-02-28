Vinton Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation, Child Pornography Charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A federal grand jury in Roanoke returned a superseding indictment yesterday charging a Vinton, Virginia man with sexual exploitation of a minor by producing child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and transmitting obscene material to a person under the age of 16. According to court documents, Alageon Jaytown Lee Gravely, a.k.a. “AJ”, 20, of Vinton, used at least three minor victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. In addition, Gravely received images of child pornography from another minor and transmitted obscenity to a minor as well. Gravely is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of transferring obscene materials. As charged, the case currently involves five separate minors. If convicted of sexually exploiting a minor by producing child pornography, Gravely faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police and ICE Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C., Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck made the announcement. The Department of Homeland Security- Homeland Security Investigations and the Virginia State Police are investigating the case with additional investigative assistance from the Roanoke County Police Department. The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identity and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.