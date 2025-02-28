Virginia State Police Ongoing Crime Suppression Operations, Recovering Firearms, Narcotics, And Investigating Human Trafficking

RICHMOND – From January 31 to February 27, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes, throughout the Commonwealth. RICHMOND – From January 31 to February 27, 2025, the Virginia State Police, in partnership with supporting federal and local agencies, achieved significant criminal interdictions. Their ongoing efforts led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, and the investigation of multiple crimes, throughout the Commonwealth.

Operation Highlights

Firearms Recovery:

A total of 19 firearms were recovered, valued at $11,000.



Narcotics Seizures:

Total seized narcotics amounted to 39,547.28 grams, along with 140 controlled substance pills.

Denied revenue from seized narcotics: $595,541.

Breakdown of narcotics recovered:

Cocaine: 4.02 pounds

Crack Cocaine: 1.95 ounces

Marijuana: 75.37 pounds

Heroin: 0.21 ounces

Methamphetamine: 6.93 pounds

Fentanyl Pills: 140



Explosive Devices Seized:

One explosive device was safely seized and neutralized.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery:

Five stolen vehicles were successfully recovered.

Gaming Enforcement:

8 gaming-related tips received (1,352 total to date).

Human Trafficking Investigations:

55 new human trafficking tips received (678 total to date).

Investigations conducted:

Cases investigated or currently under investigation: 189

Individual investigative activities: 2,583

Victims identified and offered services: 60



The Virginia State Police remain steadfast in their mission to enhance public safety and uphold the laws throughout the Commonwealth while supporting the Governor’s initiatives on violent crime. By working in close collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, law enforcement continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and safeguard communities.