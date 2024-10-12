William Sidney Cooke, 83, of Draper Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at his home. Bill was born on July 9, 1941, to his parents, Fred Sidney Cooke and Minnie Cooke who preceded him in death as well as his siblings: Mildred Malaski, Shirley Thomas, Helen Moore, Betty Hill, Joyce Moore, Jewell Hill and Richard Cook. Bill also met his loving and devoted wife of 59 years in heaven, Elizabeth Cooke.

Bill was a fascinating and intelligent individual full of stories about his younger days and folklore. He absolutely loved everyone. As soon as you met him, it was as if you were best friends. Bill led a wonderful life, he was a member of the Snowville Baptist Church, enjoyed country music (especially the likes of George Jones) and playing card games or solving puzzles with his family. He also enjoyed attempts at cooking making fried apple pies his specialty along with squash or anything else that would dirty up the kitchen. In his healthy days, Bill would also enjoy the great outdoors by hunting and fishing or wood working to make special gifts for his family and friends.

Left to mourn the loss of Mr. Cooke are his four daughters: Cindy Saunders and her husband Tim and son Brandon, all of Radford, Tina Alley and her daughters, Ashley Alley, Shaunda Sage and Justin Alley, all being from Wytheville. Tammy Viet and her husband David along with their children, Gavin Viet, Brennan Grimshaw and Liam Viet, all of whom reside in Draper. Becky Wightman and her daughter Kendal Wightman both live in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The family will greet friends during a time of visitation at the Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski beginning on Monday, October 14, 2024, beginning at eleven o’clock. Funeral services will begin at twelve o’clock with Pastor Tony Hart officiating. Committal services will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.

