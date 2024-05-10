Worley wins Lead Through Service award

PULASKI COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AWARDS PRESTIGIOUS 2024 LEAD THROUGH SERVICE SCHOLARSHIP TO CLARA WORLEY

~ The Board of Supervisors and County Administrators Personally Give $2,500.00 Scholarship to Graduating Pulaski County Senior to Foster the Development of Future Local Leaders ~

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and County Administration continues to fulfil their vision of fostering local leadership development and bolstering service to the community through personal sponsorship of their Lead Through Service Scholarship. This year, the Lead Through Service Scholarship Committee selected Ms. Clara Worley as their 2024 recipient.

“It remains ever important that we invest in developing our next generation of local leaders and nurture a mindset in our youth of continued service to their community,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “The future of our County depends on developing our young local leaders, that will one day return to Pulaski County and serve their community as our nurses, our first responders, our business leaders, our teachers, our entrepreneurs and our volunteers.”

The competitive and most prestigious local scholarship in the New River Valley is awarded to a graduating Pulaski County High School student who demonstrates leadership through serving their community and plans to continue to contribute to the community upon the completion of their formal education. The annual scholarship(s) have ranged in the past from $2,500.00 all the way up to $10,000.00, and can be utilized for any two-year or four-year institution or technical degree program.

“I am honored to contribute to this annual scholarship, and more importantly, to be contributing to an investment in our County’s future leadership,” stated Laura Walters, Chair, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “This is just one of the ways we can help raise up our future leaders and instill in them a deeper appreciation and value of service to their community. We can all be a part of developing future public servants and leaders by encouraging them to volunteer, offer them opportunities to serve their community, and by investing in them through education, programs and support.”

The annual competitive scholarship is funded personally by each individual member of the Board of Supervisors as well as the County Administrator, Assistant County Administrator and certain County staff who share in the important vision of local leadership development. There are NO taxpayer’s monies involved with this scholarship and contributions are entirely voluntary. The members of the Board of Supervisors are as follows: Laura Walters, Chair; Dirk Compton, Vice Chair; Jeff Reeves, Chris Stafford and Mike Mooney. The County Administrator is Jonathan D. Sweet and the Assistant County Administrator is Anthony Akers.

Previous Lead Through Service Scholarship recipients are Ms. Breanna Lytton – 2019, Ms. Jaelyn Szerokman – 2020, Ms. Alex Turner and Ms. Ashlyn Kirtner – 2021, Ms. Gwendolyn Puckett – 2022, and Ms. Tori Vest and Ms. Kaitlin Ervine – 2023. The Scholarship has provided more than $23,500.00 in awards to graduating seniors of Pulaski County High School since its inception in 2019.