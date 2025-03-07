Youngkin Statement on University of Virginia Board of Visitors’ Decision to Dissolve DEI Office and End Illegal Discriminatory Practices

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the Board of Visitors at the University of Virginia for unanimously voting to dissolve the University’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and Community Partnerships, end illegal discriminatory practices at the school, eliminate illegally discriminatory programs and transfer non-discriminatory programs to other University offices. “The Board of Visitors voted for common sense, saying ‘no’ to illegal discrimination and ‘yes’ to merit-based opportunity,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “DEI is done at the University of Virginia. We stand for the universal truth that everyone is created equal, and opportunity is at the heart of Virginians’ and Americans’ future.” “Virginia is stronger with all of us together. For too long, diversity, equity, and inclusion regimes have been misused to guarantee equality of outcomes instead of equality of opportunity,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I believe firmly that merit and excellence are the necessary foundations to make Virginia stronger and more resilient for the 21st century. I applaud this action and look forward to Virginia’s bright future.” “As an immigrant who came to this country as a little girl, it was the promise of equal opportunity and fairness that embodied the American Dream,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “That’s what I’m fighting for every Virginian to have. The University of Virginia’s decision to disband its DEI office and uphold federal law is a victory for students, faculty, and taxpayers. It’s also a victory for everyone who aspires to achieve the American Dream just like I did.” The UVA Board of Visitors’ resolution requires that all University programs, policies, practices, and actions in every regard comply with the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and other federal civil rights laws. University President Jim Ryan is required to report back within 30 days to update the Board on the University’s progress in complying with this resolution and present any substantial policy changes for approval in compliance with Executive Order 14173, federal law, and any new guidance from federal authorities. On January 15, 2022, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order One (2022), eliminating DEI-driven education programs at the Virginia Department of Education. On January 18, 2022, he issued Executive Order Ten (2022), replacing the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office he inherited with a new Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion to focus on increasing opportunities for all Virginians. On January 21, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued Executive Order 14173, entitled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” directing all federal executive departments and agencies to terminate all discriminatory and illegal preferences, mandates, policies, programs, activities, guidance, regulations, enforcement actions, consent orders, and requirements. The resolution brings the University of Virginia in line with this Executive Order. On February 14, 2025, U.S. Department of Education (USED) issued a Dear Colleague letter to all public and private education institutions and subsequently issued Frequently Asked Question Guidance on March 1, 2025. The USED Letter and follow-up FAQ guidance help schools understand compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.