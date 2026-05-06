Arrest made in death of Blacksburg woman

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the death of 78-year-old Blacksburg resident, Mary McMahan.

On March 4, 2026, Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a residence on Merrimac Road for a medical call. The patient was transported to the hospital, where she later died. Due to the victim’s severe physical condition and concerns of elder abuse, staff at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery notified Montgomery County Adult Protective Services, which subsequently referred the case to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

Details from the investigation led to the victim’s daughter and sole in-home caregiver, 55-year-old Shela Estes McMahan of Blacksburg, being indicted on April 28, 2026 on the following charges:

Felony Homicide

Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult Resulting in Death

She was arrested on April 29, 2026, and has since been released on bond from the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.