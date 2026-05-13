Beverly Sue Swecker Dicker, age 73, of Barren Springs, VA passed away Friday, May 8, 2026. She was born June 7, 1952 in Pulaski County, daughter of the late Thomas Swecker and Dondee Stoots Swecker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifford Dicker and her brother, Doug Swecker.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Rhonda LaRue and Darrell Arnold of Barren Springs and Jennifer and Mohamed Lamei of Dublin; her furry companion, “Scrappy”;

5 grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Zachary Clark, Gabriel and Camella Clark, Jason and Mackenzie Hinkley and Alison Hinkley;

2 step-sons, Brent and Linda Dicker, Michael and Lisa Dicker, 1 step-daughter, Karla and Barry Turman;

10 step-grandchildren, 18 step-great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-great-grandchild; several extended family members and close friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Reese Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Kelly Howlett officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Bethany Community Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wythe County Sheriff’s Department or Barren Springs Fire Department. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, VA is serving the Dicker family.