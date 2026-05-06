Cougars stampede the Buffaloes

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a partly overcast and windy Wednesday evening, the Pulaski County Cougars defeated the Floyd County Buffaloes, 12-4.

Bryce Beeler’s clutch hitting propelled the Cougars as he had four hits and six RBI. He had two singles, a double, and two triples.

Konner Furrow pitched well, going 6.2 innings. He allowed four runs, seven hits and struck out 10 to get the victory. Kaleb Sartin hit a home run, had two hits, and scored three runs. Jude Garrett scored twice and knocked in two.

Cade Souder, Boone Blevins and Furrow each had an RBI.

Max Harris led the Buffaloes with two RBI and two hits. Aiden Bakely had two hits, one RBI and scored a run. Adam Petty was the starting and losing pitcher for Floyd County, going 2.2 innings. He surrendered five runs on three hits and walked three. Mason Cockram came on in relief and also allowed five runs on three hits.

Floyd led 3-1 into the bottom of the third before the Cougars scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up, 5-3. They would score a single run in the fifth and then six more in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.

Coach Greg Allen, head coach of the Cougars, said, “I’m proud of Konner (Furrow) as he got stronger as he went. Bryce (Beeler) is seeing beach balls right now. He’s in attack mode and had a great approach today. Kaleb (Sartin) has been an on-base machine. Proud of these guys, and they’re a wonderful group of young men.”

The Cougars (8-7) have now won three straight and will host the Graham G-Men this Friday at 5 pm.

FC – 1 0 2 0 0 0 1- 4

PC – 1 0 4 0 1 6 x- 12

Floyd Co. – 4 runs- 8 hits- 0 errors

Pulaski Co. – 12 runs – 9 hits- 2 errors.

Floyd Co. LP – Petty

Pulaski Co. – WP – Furrow