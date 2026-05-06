Glencoe Mansion to Host Gallery Art Show Featuring Works by LaDonna Sepers

Radford, VA–“Palette and Prism,” featuring the works of artist LaDonna Sepers will be on display at the Glencoe Mansion from May 14 through June 25, 2026. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, May 14, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. The reception is open to all, family-friendly, and free to attend.

The name of Sepers’ show, “Palette and Prism,” describes how the artist expresses her perceptions of the world around her. The world presents itself through the prism of color and light together. LaDonna discovers that expressive light most often being in the eyes, both human and animal. Her subjects are living and breathing, experiencing a moment in life. A moment that is meaningful to them and she celebrates that meaning with color choices that speak to her, joyfully dancing with light.

LaDonna Sepers studied art at the University of Wisconsin, pursuing graphic arts to render thoughts and dreams into color and shapes to inspire others. The next stage of her life did not allow forays into fantasy, but eventually she gave into the call of her first love. LaDonna began to explore the joys of using color in bolder expressions in oil, watercolor, and recently heavy body acrylics. The artist remains captivated by the countless shapes and colors of faces—both human and animal and sharing moments in time with them. LaDonna currently lives and paints in Radford, Virginia.

Glencoe Mansion is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM and Sundays from 1 to 4 PM. There is no admission charge.