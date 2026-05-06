Governor Spanberger Signs Bipartisan Bills to Protect Virginia’s Natural Resources

STAFFORD, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today signed several bipartisan bills focused on keeping Virginians safe and healthy, strengthening conservation efforts, and preserving Virginia’s natural beauty for future generations. At Widewater State Park, the Governor joined state and local leaders to sign bipartisan legislation into law to protect public drinking water and combat contamination caused by PFAS — chemicals that do not break down easily over time — by improving testing and monitoring protocols. The Governor also signed legislation to support the long-term strength of Virginia’s wetlands as sea levels rise and help local governments access flood prevention grants. “Virginia’s outdoors spaces are the most beautiful in the country,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I take the protection of our natural resources seriously, and I am proud to have strong partners from both parties in the legislature who share that same goal. The legislation I’m signing today reflects my commitment to building a more resilient Commonwealth for our families and communities.” Governor Spanberger continued, “We are working to grow our economy, protect our natural resources, and make Virginia more livable for everyone. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the patrons of these bills — their passion for protecting Virginia’s natural resources will benefit Virginians for generations to come.” “Thank you to Governor Spanberger and her entire team for the outstanding work they’ve done to protect Virginia’s environment and natural resources,” said Delegate Alfonso Lopez, Chair of House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee. “This is an important day for Virginia families and farmers as we take crucial steps to combat the spread of PFAS — forever chemicals — and preserve our wetlands to help mitigate the catastrophic impacts of climate change and sea level rise.” Governor Spanberger signed the following bills to protect Virginia’s natural resources: HB237 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez) — Planning for the long-term survival of tidal wetlands by identifying marsh migration corridors. Passed unanimously. HB1443 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez) — Setting new testing and monitoring protocols for sewage treatment plants to target PFAS. Passed with bipartisan support. HB938 (Delegate Nadarius Clark), SB138 (Senator Jeremy McPike) — Protecting public drinking water sources by monitoring the PFAS output of businesses, manufacturers, and commercial operations that dispose of wastewater. Passed unanimously. HB521 (Delegate Phil Hernandez) — Strengthening conservation efforts by ensuring that wetland impacts are fully offset by equivalent restoration or preservation projects. Passed with bipartisan support. HB70 (Delegate Michael Feggans) — Refining the administration of the Resilient Virginia Revolving Fund, which provides loans and grants to local governments for flood prevention and climate adaptation. Passed with bipartisan support. HB390 (Delegate Alex Askew) — Creating a specialized oversight committee within the Marine Resources Commission to focus on habitat health and restoration as sea levels rise. Passed with bipartisan support. HB1266 (Delegate Kathy Tran) — Helping the Commonwealth better assess potentially disproportionate impacts of permitting processes for key environmental projects. Passed with bipartisan support.