Kenneth Earl “Kenny” Sperry, age 63 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, May 9, 2026 at his home. Born September 6, 1962 in Logan, West Virginia, he is the son of the late Oakey Sperry, Sr. and Donna Reynolds Sperry Bryant.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by

Wife – Sharon Hamblin Sperry – Pulaski

Children – Kassandra Sperry, Ashley Meadows, Chasity Cameron

Grandchildren – Antione Meadows, Jr., Jailyn Meadows, Abria Meadows, Morgan Cowan

Sisters and Brothers – Karla Muncy, Kim Starkey, Kevin Sperry, Monte David Bryant, Jr., Kammi Muncy, Leighann Mullin, Kerri Sue Bryant – All of West Virginia

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19,2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Kenny’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.