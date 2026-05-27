Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.

A Slight Risk of severe weather will be possible this afternoon and evening in our area.

Afternoon storms will be capable of producing isolated damaging wind gusts.

A Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall is also forecast for today as repeated rounds of rain, some heavy at times, will continue due to an approaching cold front.

After recent heavy rains, the flash flooding risk is more of a concern, especially where showers/storms train over the same areas.

Storms will have the capability of producing rainfall rates of 3-4″ per hour.