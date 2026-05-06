This Week In NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Go Bowling at The Glen
The Place: Watkins Glen International
Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Sunday, May 10
The Time: 3 p.m. ET
The Purse: $11,233,037
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 245 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
Next Race: Mission 200 at The Glen
The Place: Watkins Glen International
Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Saturday, May 9
The Time: 4 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,653,590
TV: CW, 3:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 200.9 miles (82 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen
The Place: Watkins Glen International
Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course
The Date: Friday, May 8
The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $789,700
TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m. ET
Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 176.4 miles (72 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 72)