This Week In NASCAR

NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Sunday, May 10

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,233,037

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 245 miles (100 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)

 

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Next Race: Mission 200 at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Saturday, May 9

The Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,653,590

TV: CW, 3:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.9 miles (82 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

 

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

Track Length: 2.45 Mile Asphalt Road Course

The Date: Friday, May 8

The Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $789,700

TV: FS1, 4:30 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 176.4 miles (72 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 72)